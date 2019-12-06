Final norms for on-tap small finance banks unveiled

Incidentally, the net-worth of all SFBs currently in operation is in excess of Rs 200 crore. “SFBs will be given scheduled bank status immediately upon commencement of operations. Incidentally, the net-worth of all SFBs currently in operation is in excess of Rs 200 crore. “SFBs will be given scheduled bank status immediately upon commencement of operations.

The RBI on Thursday opened the on-tap licensing window for small finance banks (SFBs), stating that the minimum paid-up voting equity capital/net worth requirement will be Rs 200 crore.

However, for primary urban co-operative banks (UCBs) desirous of voluntarily transiting into SFBs, the initial requirement of net worth will be at Rs 100 crore, which will have to be increased to Rs 200 crore within five years from the date of commencement of business, the RBI said while issuing the final guidelines for SFBs.

Incidentally, the net-worth of all SFBs currently in operation is in excess of Rs 200 crore. “SFBs will be given scheduled bank status immediately upon commencement of operations. SFBs will have general permission to open banking outlets from the date of commencement of operations,” the RBI said. Payments banks can apply for conversion into SFB after five years of operations, if they are otherwise eligible as per these guidelines, the central bank said.

The promoters should hold a minimum of 40 per cent of the paid-up voting equity of the bank at all times during the first five years from the date of commencement of business of the bank. “If the initial shareholding by promoters in the bank is in excess of 40 per cent of paid-up voting equity capital, it should be brought down to 40 per cent within a period of five years. Whether a promoter ceases to be a promoter or could exit from the bank, after completing the lock-in period of five years, would depend on the RBI’s regulatory and supervisory comfort and discomfort and SEBI regulations,” the RBI said.

Further, the promoters’ stake should be brought down to a maximum of 30 per cent within a period of 10 years, and to a maximum of 15 per cent within 15 years from the date of commencement of business of the bank, the banking regulator said.

Resident individuals and professionals (Indian citizens), singly or jointly, each having at least 10 years of experience in banking and finance at a senior level and companies and societies in the private sector, that are owned and controlled by residents and having successful track record of running their businesses for at least a period of five years, will be eligible as promoters to set up SFBs.

Existing NBFCs, micro finance institutions and local area banks in private sector, controlled by residents and having successful track record of running businesses for at least a period of five years, can also opt for conversion into SFBs.

