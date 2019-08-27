Excess sharing of RBI reserves with govt: Reddy, Subbarao and Acharya had cautioned

Monday’s decision of Reserve Bank of India’s central board to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government is in sharp contradiction to views of several top central bankers, who had advised against transfer of excess reserves from the RBI to the Central government.

The debate was also at the heart of a tussle between the finance ministry and the central bank. Those who had publicly opposed transfer of excess funds to the government included former Governors D Subbarao and YV Reddy, in addition to former Deputy Governor Viral Acharya, who asserted that a transfer of excess reserves from a central bank to government can be “catastrophic”, as had been proven in the case of Argentina.

The transfer of $6.6 billion of the Argentine central bank’s reserves to the national treasury, sparked off “the worst constitutional crises in Argentina and led to “a grave reassessment of its sovereign risk”, Acharya had said in his speech October 26 last year, which brought into open the scuffle between the finance ministry and the central bank. The board of central bank on Monday decided to transfer a sum of Rs 1,76,051 crore to the Government of India comprising Rs 1,23,414 crore of surplus for the year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF). The surplus includes an interim dividend of Rs 28,000 crore that was paid to the government in February.

In February, Reddy had said that by taking recourse to unprecedented practice of interim dividend, the government had compromised on the established mechanism of “ways and means”, which is a temporary loan facility extended to the government by the central bank. He pointed out that the reserves act as insurance for the future, and needed to be fortified, instead of taken away.

“The immediate fiscal needs seem to take precedence over a renewed assessment of the capital needs of RBI,” Reddy had said, adding that there was merit in keeping the central bank’s balance sheet strong when the government’s fiscal balance sheet was weak. Earlier this month, Subbarao asserted that a government “trying to raid” the balance sheet of a central bank was “not a good thing”. “It shows that the government is desperate,” he had said.

As per Section 47 of the RBI Act, profits of RBI are to be transferred to government, after making various contingency provisions, public policy mandate of the RBI, including financial stability considerations. For the year ending June 2018, RBI had total reserves of Rs 9.59 lakh crore, comprising mainly currency and gold revaluation account (Rs 6.91 lakh crore) and contingency fund (Rs 2.32 lakh crore). Many economists and expert panels have in the past argued that RBI is holding much higher capital that required to cover its risks and contingencies.

Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian said in Economic Survey 2016-17 that RBI is “is already exceptionally highly capitalised” and nearly Rs 4 lakh crore of its capital transfer can be used for recapitalising banks and / or recapitalising a Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Agency. This was opposed by then RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.