Equity MF investors shrug off volatility, pour in Rs 18,529 crore

Despite the huge volatility in stock markets and sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), equity mutual funds attracted net inflows of Rs 18,529 crore in May as against Rs 15,890 crore inflow in April.

All the equity-oriented categories received net inflows in May with flexi cap funds category being the biggest beneficiary with a net inflow of Rs 2,939 crore, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Thursday. Besides, large-cap, large & mid-cap fund and sectoral/thematic funds witnessed over Rs 2,200 crore net infusion each.

Significantly, inflows through SIP (systematic investment plan) rose to Rs 12,286 crore in May from Rs 11,863 crore in April, indicating that retail investors continue to hold confidence in equity investments. This is the ninth consecutive month of SIP inflow being greater than Rs 10,000 crore, a trend which started in September 2021 with Rs 10,351 crore inflows.

NS Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI said, “Retail mutual fund investors continue to embrace SIP mode and equity and hybrid asset class for their long-term savings, and at the same time reallocating their savings in fixed income asset class more towards liquid and overnight categories and safer government securities schemes, owing to rising interest rate scenario.”

Apart from equity, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) category saw an inflow of Rs 203 crore.

On the other hand, the debt category saw a net outflow of Rs 32,722 crore in May after witnessing a net inflow of Rs 69,883 crore in the preceding month.

Overall, the mutual fund industry registered a net withdrawal of Rs 7,532 crore last month as compared to a net inflow of Rs 72,846 crore in April. The overall outflow pulled down the average assets under management (AUM) of the industry to Rs 37.37 lakh crore at the end of May from Rs 38.89 lakh crore at April-end.

“The retail investor confidence in the equity asset class stems from the fact that India’s growth story continues to be promising and intact relative to other major economies. Despite rising inflation and interest rates, challenging macroeconomic scenarios, GDP forecast continues to be pegged at 7.2 per cent by RBI. DII investment flows into Indian equities continue to be robust despite FPI outflows,” Venkatesh said.