EPFO Trustees to meet today; rate cut talks likely to be on table

The rate decision would be significant at a time when the overall rate regime is being viewed closely against the backdrop of the economic slowdown and rising inflation. (File Photo) The rate decision would be significant at a time when the overall rate regime is being viewed closely against the backdrop of the economic slowdown and rising inflation. (File Photo)

Interest rate for over 6 crore active subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for the financial year 2019-20 will be decided in a meeting on Thursday, with a possibility of a rate cut after a hike to 8.65 per cent in the previous year.

Both the finance committee and the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) will meet Thursday to decide the interest rate based on EPFO’s income projections for the current fiscal.

The recommendation of the CBT regarding the EPF interest rate would then require ratification from the Finance Ministry, which had last year questioned the surplus level and the Fund’s exposure to the now bankrupt Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) and similar risky entities, before granting its nod for the 8.65 per cent rate.

The rate decision would be significant at a time when the overall rate regime is being viewed closely against the backdrop of the economic slowdown and rising inflation.

At its last bimonthly meeting in February, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India had maintained the status quo on its key policy rate.

As per convention, after the Organisation’s CBT recommends the interest rate, it has to be ratified by the Finance Ministry and then it gets credited into the accounts of the EPFO’s subscribers.

The Ministry has been nudging the EPFO to reduce rates over the last few years, in line with the overall lower rate regime.

In a pre-election announcement, the CBT, in February 2019, had recommended hiking the interest rate for its 6 crore active subscribers to 8.65 per cent for 2018-19 from a five-year low of 8.55 per cent in the previous financial year.

As per the EPFO’s estimates shared during the meeting in February last year, at 8.65 per cent, the estimated surplus was Rs 151.67 crore. At 8.65 per cent, the EPFO rate is much higher than the small savings rate.

High small savings rates have been pointed out by banks as the reason for affecting the full transmission of the rate cuts taken by the RBI over the last one year.

The Finance Ministry, however, has hinted moving to a new regime for small savings rate starting April 1.

As of now, small savings rates are linked to government securities and are revised quarterly.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.