ICICI Bank launches co-branded credit cards with Emirates Skywards: Here’s what you need to know

ICICI Bank on Tuesday launched ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’ in partnership with Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai. The bouquet of cards allows the customers to earn reward points – called Skywards Miles – on travel, lifestyle and everyday spends.

According to the statement by the private sector lender, these cards offer best-in-class rewards and benefits and are a perfect fit for affluent customers who regularly travel abroad.

ICICI Bank is the first Indian lender to partner with Emirates Skywards to offer the exclusive range of credit cards in the country.

Powered with Visa, the co-branded credit cards are available in three variants – ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Emerald Credit Card’, ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card’ and ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Rubyx Credit Card’.

These award up to 2.5 Skywards Miles per Rs 100 spend and depending on the card variant host of benefits including bonus Skywards Miles, complimentary Emirates Skywards Silver status, dining offers through ICICI Bank Culinary Treats Programme as well as entertainment offers through BookMyShow.

The customers can spend Skywards Miles on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and much more.

Speaking on the credit card launch, Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Assets at ICICI Bank said, “We are delighted to be the first Indian bank to partner with Emirates Skywards to co-create the ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’ and offer world-class propositions to our affluent customers. Typically, credit cards offer similar benefits across all categories and do not cater to a specific customer type or need. This new range of credit cards is part of the select ones, which enable customers to earn in the form of the coveted Skywards Miles across all relevant spends. We believe that these cards will elevate the rewards experience of avid travellers, giving them access to unmatched luxury and comfort.”

Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards said, “We’re very excited to be announcing our new partnership with ICICI Bank in India, offering members more ways to earn Skywards Miles on travel and lifestyle purchases. The ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’ offers our Indian customers a fantastic opportunity to rack up Miles for future flight rewards, flight upgrades and many more privileges. India is home to our fifth-largest membership base, and we look forward to continue offering our more than 2 million members unique opportunities to earn and redeem Miles on unmatched rewards.”

Exclusive benefits of the ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’: