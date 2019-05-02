Education loans fall 2.5% even as gross bank credit rises 12.3%

At a time when the non-food bank credit showed a 12.3 per cent increase in the financial year ended March 2019, education loan outstandings have fallen by 2.5 per cent, or Rs 1,700 crore, to Rs 68,000 crore from Rs 69,700 crore in previous year ended March 2018.

According to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it was for the second year in a row that education loans had fallen due to higher delinquencies. Education loan outstandings have fallen from Rs 70,100 crore in the year ended March 2017 to Rs 69,700 crore in 2018. Currently, the education loan sector is predominantly covered by the public sector banks (PSBs) forming almost 95 per cent of the total bank lending to the education loan sector.

As these are lower ticket size loans disbursed by the PSBs, majority of them are getting classified as priority sector lending and are unsecured in nature.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in the education loan sector touched Rs 5,939 crore as of March 2018 as against Rs 5,339 crore in March 2017 and Rs 5,006 crore in March 2016, according to figures available from the RBI. Over 8.5 per cent of the loan outstandings have become NPAs.

Even as education loan offtake declined, the RBI data, released on Tuesday, shows that credit offtake by industry (large, medium and small) rose by 6.9 per cent to Rs 28,85,800 crore in March 2019 from Rs 26,99,300 crore in the same period of last year. Credit offtake by large industries rose by 8.2 per cent to Rs 24,03,900 crore from Rs 22,22,600 crore a year ago. Personal loan outstandings rose by 16.4 per cent to Rs 22,20,700 crore and credit card outstandings by 28.6 per cent to Rs 88,300 crore as of March 2019.

Housing loans showed a growth of 19 per cent to Rs 11,60,100 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against a growth of 13.3 per cent in the previous year.

According to a Care Ratings report, the delinquencies in the education loans segment have been higher on account of loans being unsecured in nature and also as these loans are funded for graduation courses which have lower employment opportunities. “In recent years, there is emergence of NBFCs with specialised approach towards the education sector. They have been different in their approach in terms of financing the education loans as compared with the banks.

They have presence across major cities in India and predominantly funding students for overseas education. The delinquencies in their portfolio are lower on account of higher proportion of their portfolio being secured in nature,” it said.

The delinquency problem comes when the student completes the course and fails to secure a well-paid job which is enough to service the loan, said a banking source. In the case of SBI Student Loans, repayment will start after the completion of course period and moratorium period — repayment commences one year after the course completion or 6 months after securing a job, whichever is earlier. In the case of SBI Scholar Loans, repayment will start after the completion of course period and moratorium period (6 months after course completion).

The states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu top in the education loan segment.

“The penetration in education loan market is only 20 per cent compared with the higher education expenditure. Hence, there is still a large untapped segment which can lead to significant growth for lenders and creation of sustainable model for the players in this segment,” Care Ratings study said.