ED seizes four flats of former PMC chairman, identifies land with links to HDIL promoters

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized four flats belonging to Waryam Singh, former chairman of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, located in Andheri, in suburban Mumbai, and also identified for seizure — a 1,770-acre land belonging to a firm linked to the promoters of Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), said sources.

Advertising

According to sources, the 1,770-acre land in Sindhudurg in Maharashtra belongs to Vijaydurg Ports Pvt Ltd. Privilege Hitech Pvt Ltd, a firm owned by Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan holds 63 per cent stake in Vijaydurg Ports Pvt Ltd, a special purpose company formed to develop and operate the Vijaydurg port.

Earlier this week, ED identified 160 acres of land worth Rs 125 crore, owned by Vijaydurg Ports.

So far the agency has identified assets worth over Rs 3830 crore of HDIL for possible attachment, in connection with its money laundering probe into the Rs 4355 crore fraud at PMC Bank.

Rakesh Wadhawan, his son Sarang and Singh are currently in judicial custody after they were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police for their alleged involvement in the fraud at PMC Bank. PMC Bank has an exposure of over Rs 6200 crore to HDIL. The bank is under regulatory restrictions after the Reserve Bank of India found out financial irregularities in its functioning, hiding and classification of loans given to HDIL. The ongoing investigation has found that there were nearly 44 accounts at the bank that were password-protected.