ED searches premises of PMC Bank chairman, HDIL’s Wadhawans

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at about five places in Mumbai, in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case. The agency searched the premises of Waryam Singh, chairman of PMC Bank, Sarang Wadhawan, vice-chairman and managing director of Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL) and Rakesh Wadhawan, executive chairman of HDIL.

The ED on Thursday filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe the alleged fund diversion at PMC Bank. The ED case is based on the FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police against Singh, Joy Thomas, former managing director of PMC Bank , HDIL’s Wadhawans, and other officials and entities.

In the FIR, police said the actions of the accused allegedly led to bank losses totaling Rs 4,355.46 crore. The ongoing investigation has found that there were nearly 44 accounts at the bank that were password-protected. Sources said that a lot of money has been diverted to these accounts, linked to the Wadhawans and HDIL-linked entities.

According to ED sources, the agency is trying to secure the assets of the alleged accused in the PMC Bank case, to ensure that the proceeds of crime is not disposed of by them. The agency will also probe the 21049 dummy accounts created by the bank to hide its bad loans. The ED is likely to question the accused in the case, including the current and former board members of PMC Bank.

The ED search comes a day after HDIL promoters, Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang, were arrested by the EOW. The duo, booked on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, was questioned Thursday morning and later arrested as they “did not cooperate with the probe”. On Friday, a magistrate’s court in Mumbai, extended the police custody of Wadhwanas till October 9.

Last month, the RBI barred PMC Bank from routine banking activities after the collapse of the bank. PMC Bank extended almost 70 per cent of its total loan portfolio of Rs 8,383 crore to HDIL over several years.