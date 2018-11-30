ED arrests former chairman of Pen Bank on charges of embezzlement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday arrested former chairman of Pen Bank Shishir Dharkar and former expert director Prem Kumar Sharma for their alleged role in conspiracy and embezzlement of the public funds of the Pen Cooperative Urban Bank.

The investigation revealed that Dharkar and Sharma conspired to route out the bank funds by opening fake loan accounts at various branches of the bank by manipulating bank records.

The investigation so far has revealed that nearly 685 fake loan accounts were opened in between the period of 2001 to 2010 with total outstanding loans amounting to Rs 774 crores. The syphoned off funds were either diverted in immovable properties or used to close old NPA accounts or taken out as cash, through cheque/DD discounting, for personal benefits.

The embezzled funds were allegedly used to purchase more than 100 acres of landed properties in the name of third parties amounting to about Rs 22 crores, which have been attached by the ED.