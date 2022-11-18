scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

DSP buys 10% in Equitas Small Finance Bank

The proposed acquisition of shares by DSPIM would be consequent to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Equitas Holdings Limited with the bank taking effect. The approval by the RBI is subject to compliance with the relevant provisions of various regulations relating to the RBI and the Sebi, it said.

DSPIM, Equitas Small Finance Bank, DSP Investment Managers, Business news, Indian express, Current AffairsThe bank reported a net profit of Rs 116.42 crore during the quarter ended September 2022.

DSP Investment Managers Private Ltd (DSPIM) has acquired a 10 per cent stake in Equitas Small Finance Bank for an undisclosed amount following approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

The bank has received an intimation from the RBI on November 16, 2022, that it has granted approval to DSP Investment Managers to acquire up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up equity capital of the bank through the schemes of DSP Mutual Fund (DSPMF), the bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank rose by 5.83 per cent to Rs 53.55 on the BSE on Thursday.

The proposed acquisition of shares by DSPIM would be consequent to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Equitas Holdings Limited with the bank taking effect. The approval by the RBI is subject to compliance with the relevant provisions of various regulations relating to the RBI and the Sebi, it said.

According to the RBI norms, every person or an entity who intends to make an acquisition in private banks of more than 5 per cent of the equity capital has to take prior approval from the central bank. In May this year, Equitas Holdings and Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) were approved by their respective boards for their merger. The merger is aimed at meeting the RBI’s licensing conditions to bring down the shareholding of the holding company to 40 per cent within a period of five years from the date of commencement of business of the bank, which was completed by September 4, 2021. The promoter holds 74.50 per cent stake in the bank.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

The bank reported a net profit of Rs 116.42 crore during the quarter ended September 2022.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 04:31:41 am
Next Story

‘Two days after wife killed in accident, man dies by suicide’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement