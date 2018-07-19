Don’t see problem in getting RBI nod for LIC-IDBI Bank deal, says official

The RBI had in 2014 rejected application of LIC Housing Finance for a universal banking licence and chose IDFC Bank and Bandhan Bank for licences out of a list of 25 applicants. The RBI had in 2014 rejected application of LIC Housing Finance for a universal banking licence and chose IDFC Bank and Bandhan Bank for licences out of a list of 25 applicants.

The finance ministry is confident of securing approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the LIC-IDBI Bank, as the Life Insurance Corporation meets the ‘fit and proper’ criteria laid down by the banking regulator for granting new bank licences and acquisition of banking companies, a senior government official said on Wednesday. With the boards of LIC and IDBI Bank approving the proposal of the Corporation to increase its stake in the lender to 51 per cent, the government will now prepare an inter-departmental note and thereafter seek approval of the Union Cabinet for the deal, the official said.

The RBI had in 2014 rejected application of LIC Housing Finance for a universal banking licence and chose IDFC Bank and Bandhan Bank for licences out of a list of 25 applicants. LIC owns 40.31 per cent stake in its housing finance arm. When asked why the RBI will now approve the LIC acquisition of IDBI Bank when it didn’t grant a banking licence to its housing finance arm in 2014, the official said LIC meets the RBI requirements of acquiring a banking company and it should pass through the “filter tests” of the central bank.

“The RBI looks at the fit and proper criteria, and LIC is a solid promoter to back any bank that is a strategic fit. We don’t see any problem in securing the RBI approval to the deal. It should pass all their (RBI) filter tests,” the official said, adding that the IDBI Bank acquisition will be beneficial to LIC in the medium to long-term because of synergies that it will generate for millions of customers of the Corporation.

After the Union Cabinet approval, the LIC-IDBI Bank deal will require approval from the RBI and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Sector regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) last month approved LIC’s plan to buy up to 51 per cent stake in the debt-laden bank amid concerns relating to the use of policyholders’ funds for bailing out a bank.

As part of its assessment of fit and proper criteria for evaluating bank licence proposals and acquisition of existing banks by other companies, the RBI looks at the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the applicants and the acquiring entity. This may include assessment of the financial statements, 10 year track record of running their businesses, capabilities for running a bank, and a culture of compliance and integrity, among others.

The Department of Financial Services in the finance ministry would soon float an inter-departmental note on LIC-IDBI Bank deal to hold consultations with departments of economic affairs and law among others. “After finishing inter-departmental process, we hope to take to proposal to the Union Cabinet for its approval very soon,” the official said. IDBI Bank will make a preferential allotment of shares to LIC that increase the Corporation’s stake in the bank and ensure that the lender gets the capital. The government owns 85.96 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, while LIC has 7.98 per cent shareholding in the lender, as per the June-end shareholding details available with the Bombay Stock Exchange. LIC has been looking to enter the banking space for quite some time. It had acquired 26 per cent stake in Corporation Bank several years ago but it was treated only as a strategic investment.

