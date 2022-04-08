scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Must Read

Digital banking unit norms: 24×7 operations, in tier 1-6 centres

Commercial banks (other than RRBs, payment banks and LABs) with past digital banking experience are permitted to open DBUs in tier 1 to tier 6 centres, unless otherwise specifically restricted, without having the need to take permission from the RBI in each case. 

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
April 8, 2022 3:34:45 am
Banking and Finance, Digital banking unit, Reserve Bank of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsThe Reserve Bank said each DBU must offer certain minimum digital banking products and services. REUTERS/File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday released the guidelines on establishment of digital banking units (DBUs) after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech for fiscal 2022-23, had announced setting up of 75 DBUs in 75 districts to commemorate 75 years of independence of the country.

DBU is a specialised fixed point business unit or hub housing certain minimum digital infrastructure for delivering digital banking products and services as well as servicing existing financial products and services digitally in self-service mode at any time, all year round, the RBI said. Commercial banks (other than RRBs, payment banks and LABs) with past digital banking experience are permitted to open DBUs in tier 1 to tier 6 centres, unless otherwise specifically restricted, without having the need to take permission from the RBI in each case, it added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement