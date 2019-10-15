Deposit Insurance: In 11 years, insured deposits’ share of total value falls from 60% to 28%

The failure of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank has reignited the debate on the low level of insurance coverage for deposits held by public in banks. In an event of a bank going bust in India, depositors get a maximum of Rs 1 lakh per account as insurance cover, even if their deposits far exceed Rs 1 lakh.

While depositors holding less than Rs 1 lakh of deposits in a bank are covered by the deposit insurance, depositors holding more than Rs 1 lakh in an account have no legal remedy in case of the collapse of a bank.

Currently, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) — a fully owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India — provides for cover of Rs 1 lakh per depositor for deposits in commercial banks, regional rural banks, local area banks (LABs) and cooperative banks, and rest of the deposit amount is forfeited in the rare event of a bank failure.

Over the years, the level of insured deposits as a percentage of assessable deposits has declined from a high of 60.5 per cent in 2007-08 to 28.1 per cent in 2018-19, as per DICGC data. “Given this backdrop, there is a dire need to revisit the insurance coverage of bank deposits. In particular, the current upper limit of Rs 1 lakh per depositor has outlived its shelf life and there is a need to revisit it,” State Bank of India’s group chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh said in a recent note.

At the end of March 2019, the number of registered insured banks with DICGC stood at 2,098 — comprising 103 commercial banks, 1,941 cooperative banks, 51 regional rural banks and three LABs. DICGC last revised the deposit insurance cover to Rs 1 lakh on May 1, 1993, up from Rs 30,000 cover from 1980 onward. DICGC charges 10 paise per Rs 100 of deposits held by a bank. The premium paid by the insured banks to the Corporation is required to be borne by the banks and not to be passed on to the depositors.

However, the Centre seems to be exploring the possibility of raising the deposit insurance limit in the wake of the PMC Bank scam. “Our team is going through such a proposal. There’s a committee which is looking into it,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said last Thursday.

Any rise in insurance cover is protested by scheduled commercial banks, who typically cross subsidise failures of cooperative banks and other small banks.

“As of now there is no differential premium pricing in India. Premium is collected on the amount of deposits held by banks at the beginning of the fiscal year. Since schedule commercial banks have large deposits and almost no instance of bank failure in recent years, they end up paying much more on insuring deposits than the cooperative and local banks. Ultimately, they end up covering default risks of cooperative banks,” a senior banker told The Indian Express, adding that the regulator should look at risk-based differential premium pricing.

As per DICGC data, commercial banks paid total premium of Rs 11,190 crore in 2018-19, while cooperative banks paid premium of Rs 850 crore to cover deposits against default risk.

As for cooperative banks, only 44.5 per cent of their assessable deposits were covered in 2018-19, while for commercial banks this ratio was 25.7 per cent. Cooperative banks collectively account for Rs 8,49,200 crore worth of assessable deposits — of which only Rs 3,77,500 crore worth of deposits were insured.

As of March 31, 2019, DICGC has paid a cumulative amount of Rs 295.90 crore towards claims in respect of 27 commercial banks since the inception of deposit insurance in 1962. The cumulative amount of claims paid in respect of 351 cooperative banks (which failed/amalgamated or liquidated) since the start of the deposit insurance scheme in 1962 amounted to Rs 4,822.30 crore. This includes Rs 37 crore of claims paid in FY19 for 15 failed cooperative banks.