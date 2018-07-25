Delhi High Court rejects ICICI Bank plea on dues of Rs 250 crore

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected ICICI Bank’s plea, claiming unpaid dues of Rs 250 crore from former CEO of Ranbaxy Labs and co-owner of Fortis Healthcare Malvinder Singh and others.

Seeking intervention in the case filed by Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo for execution of the HC’s January 31 order that upheld the enforceability of the Rs 3,500-crore arbitral award passed against the Singh brothers and others, the bank told Justice Jayant Nath that it has equal rights over the assets of Singh and its dues shall be recovered from sale of the listed shares. However, the judge disposed of the ICICI Bank’s plea, asking it to come back after having a decree in its favour from the DRT. ICICI Bank had initiated recovery proceedings against RHC Finance and others before DRT for recovery of Rs 250 crore. The tribunal on May 11 had restrained Malvinder and RHC from transferring or alienating any assets till disposal of the recovery suit. —FE

