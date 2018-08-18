Delhi HC quashes PIL against limit on ATM withdrawals

The Delhi high court on Wednesday questioned Reserve Bank of India’s decision to put a cap on withdrawals by banking customers using their ATM cards, saying account holders were being “unnecessarily taxed”. The Delhi high court on Wednesday questioned Reserve Bank of India’s decision to put a cap on withdrawals by banking customers using their ATM cards, saying account holders were being “unnecessarily taxed”.

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea questioning Reserve Bank of India’s decision to put a cap on withdrawals by banking customers using their ATM cards, saying it was a policy decision.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao said the ATM facility provided by banks have lot of overhead costs, like salary of guards and power consumption charges, and therefore, there cannot be unlimited free ATM transactions.

“They have to maintain the ATMs and there would be establishment costs,” the court said, adding that it would be “disastrous” if banks close the ATMs due to its interference in the issue.

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s new guidelines, bank customers in six metros — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru — are allowed to withdraw money free of charge only five times a month from the ATMs of their banks and will be charged Rs 20 for every subsequent transaction.

The court said Rs 20 for every additional transaction in a month can be afforded by a banking customer and dismissed the petition, filed by lawyer Swati Aggarwal, seeking directions to allow unlimited number of free transactions for banking customers at the ATMs of their banks.

The petitioner had alleged that levying charges was highly “arbitrary and unjustified” besides being “discriminatory and against good banking practices and reforms and a backward move”.

