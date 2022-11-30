Bank holidays in December 2022: Here is the list of holidays

Bank Holidays in December 2022 India: Banks are likely to be shut for nine days during the month of December 2022 across various states/regions, as per the details available on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) website.

The RBI has given the dates on which banks will be shut in December 2022. The central bank categorises banking holidays in the following manner:

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.

Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

List of bank holidays in December 2022

December 3: Feast of St. Francis Xavier. Banks in Panaji will be closed.

December 5: Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections 2022. Banks in Ahmedabad will be shut.

December 12: Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma. In Shillong, banks will be closed.

December 19: Goa Liberation Day. Banks in Panaji will be shut.

December 24: Christmas Festival. Banks in Shillong will be closed.

December 26: Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong. Banks in Aizawl, Gangtok and Shillong to be shut.

December 29: Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday. Banks in Chandigarh will be closed.

December 30: U Kiang Nangbah. In Shillong, banks will be shut.

December 31: New Year’s Eve. Banks in Aizawl will be closed.

Apart from these abovementioned holidays, banks will also be shut on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. However, it must be noted that despite these bank holidays account holders can use net banking and mobile banking to do some of their bank work.