DBS Bank announces launch of wholly-owned subsidiary for India

Singapore’s DBS Bank on Monday announced the launch of its locally incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary, DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL), and its plan to establish over 100 customer touch points — a combination of branches and kiosks — across 25 cities in the next 12-18 months.

Advertising

This month, DBIL will open nine new branches and extend its reach to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore and Ludhiana. It will expand within cities where it is already present, opening branches in Andheri in Mumbai, as well as Gurugram and Noida in the National Capital Region. It will also open five branches in unbanked rural centres.

DBS set up a representative office in India in 1994 and opened its first bank branch in 1995. It currently operates in 12 cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Nashik, Surat, Kolhapur, Salem, Cuddalore and Moradabad.

With DBIL, DBS will accelerate its growth plans, expand its operations and build greater scale in India through a “phygital” model to further serve large corporates, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and individual customers. said Piyush Gupta, group CEO of DBS.

“We believe it is important to continue investing in Asia’s two biggest markets – China and India. In 2016, we launched digibank, a groundbreaking mobile-only offering, in India. We recently started piloting data-driven lending solutions for small and medium enterprises. The creation of a full-fledged subsidiary in India allows us to scale up further and bring to customers a more compelling proposition,” Gupta told reporters in a press conference.

Advertising

DBS Bank India CEO Surojit Shome said, “the launch of DBIL will enable us to further build our relationship with our customers and create differentiated offerings as financial services continues to transform rapidly with changes in technology and consumer preferences”.