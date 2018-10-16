Data Storage: As deadline ends, many firms yet to comply with RBI norms

Till Oct 13, of 78 payment firms, 62 set up local data storage systems. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) Till Oct 13, of 78 payment firms, 62 set up local data storage systems. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Many payment companies, including global card companies Visa and MasterCard, are yet to complete the process of shifting data storage system to the country even as the Reserve Bank of India’s deadline to comply with the stipulation expired on October15.

While several firms, mostly with global operations, have not completed the process of setting up India-dedicated servers within the country, banking sources said the RBI is unlikely to take any action in haste and the central bank is expected to verify the progress on a case by case basis during the next couple of days. “There’s not going to be any disturbance in the payment system in the country. The RBI will examine the progress made by payment companies and take a view,” said an official.

The RBI stipulation will enable it to have “unfettered supervisory access to data stored with these system providers as also with their service providers, intermediaries and third party vendors”, but this is being stoutly opposed by the foreign payment companies which sent several representations and held several rounds of talks with the government and the RBI against the move. In 2017-18, the total volume in the payment system, including debit and credit cards, ATMs, electronic clearing and prepaid payment instruments, was 23,584 million valued at Rs 255,551,068 crore, according to the RBI data. A major chunk of payments is routed through Visa and MasterCard.

The RBI has not extended the deadline or ease the guidelines. The RBI’s contention is that as payment companies have been given sufficient time of six months, there’s no question of going back on the data localisation plan. Indications from Mint Street are that the regulator is likely to impose fines on firms which have delayed the process.

The RBI had earlier told some of the payment companies that they may face regulatory action if the deadline on data storage within India is not adhered to by them. Foreign payment companies had sought more time — up to 12 months — to comply with the deadline as “it involved huge costs and security risk”. What has upset foreign players is the domestic payment companies, including e-commerce firms, which are storing the data within the country are putting pressure for data storage within the country for obvious reasons.

Till October 13, out of around 78 payment companies, around 62 companies had complied with the RBI stipulation and set up local data storage systems in India. Big credit and card companies with global operations have been resisting the move to shift the data storage to India, citing costs, security risk, lack of clarity, timeline and possibility of data localisation demand from other countries. Many global card companies including Visa, MasterCard and American Express which monopolise the global payment systems took up the issue with the Finance Ministry which called a meeting of all the parties to settle the issue.

On April 6, 2018, the RBI issued a notification, saying, “all system providers shall ensure that the entire data relating to payment systems operated by them are stored in a system only in India. This data should include the full end-to-end transaction details, information collected, carried, processed as part of the message and payment instruction. For the foreign leg of the transaction, if any, the data can also be stored in the foreign country, if required.”

“System providers shall ensure compliance within a period of six months and report compliance of the same to the Reserve Bank latest by October 15, 2018,” said the RBI notification which turned out to be a bolt from the blue for card companies. “It is observed that not all system providers store the payments data in India. In order to ensure better monitoring, it is important to have unfettered supervisory access to data stored with these system providers as also with their service providers, intermediaries, third party vendors and other entities in the payment ecosystem,” the RBI said in the notification.

Payment firms like Visa and MasterCard which currently store and process Indian transactions outside the country fear that shifting the data storage to India will cost them millions of dollars. Besides, once it happens in India, there could be similar demands from other countries, upsetting their plans. The RBI has refused to dilute the rules, stating that the payment systems need closer monitoring in the wake of the rising use of digital mode of transactions and cyber frauds.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App