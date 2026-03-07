Customers to have zero liability in case of lender negligence: RBI’s draft guidelines on digital fraud

Compensation will only be granted if loss is proven to be bona fide, as per the banks policy, and the victim has reported the fraudulent transactions to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or National Cyber Crime helpline (1930), as well as to the bank within five days.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed that customers will face zero liability if fraudulent digital banking transactions occur due to negligence by lenders.

Under draft guidelines issued as part of the ‘Review of Framework of Limiting Customer Liability in Digital Transactions’, lenders would be required to reverse unauthorised transactions if the fraud is linked to lapses on their part.

The proposed norms will apply to electronic banking transactions conducted on or after July 1, 2026, once the framework is finalised.

“A customer shall be entitled to zero liability and reversal of the transaction in cases where the fraudulent electronic banking transaction occurs due to negligence/deficiency on the part of the bank (irrespective of whether the transaction is reported by the customer or not),” it said in the draft framework.