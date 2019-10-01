Current account deficit narrows to 2% on higher invisible receipts, lower oil prices

Aided by higher invisible receipts and lower crude oil prices, India’s current account deficit (CAD) at $14.3 billion, or 2.0 per cent of GDP, in the June quarter of 2019-20 narrowed from $15.8 billion (2.3 per cent of GDP) in the same period of 2018-19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said.

Advertising

However, CAD rose sharply from $4.6 billion (0.7 per cent of GDP) registered in the preceding quarter amid the spike in gold imports. “The healthy growth in the surplus of services and secondary income, as well as lower crude oil prices helped to restrain the size of the current account deficit in the June quarter, despite a sharp increase in gold imports.

Oil imports rose by a mild 0.4 per cent to $34.9 billion in Q1 of FY2020 from $34.7 billion in Q1 FY2019, dampened by the decline of 6.9 per cent in oil prices between these two quarters,” said Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA. However, gold imports rose by a sharp 35.6 per cent to $11.4 billion in the June quarter from $8.4 billion in Q1 FY2019, with the fall in gold prices in the US dollar terms during the period boosting demand. The CAD contracted on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, primarily on account of higher invisible receipts at $31.9 billion as compared with $29.9 billion a year ago, the RBI said. Invisible receipt is that part of the balance of trade that refers to services and other products that do not result in the transfer of physical objects. The examples include consulting services, shipping services, tourism and patent license revenues.

Explained Despite gold import spurt, CAD improved Notwithstanding a sharp rise in gold imports, India’s current account deficit improved on a year-on-year basis. Higher overseas remittances, FDI, portfolio investments, stable oil imports and ECBs boosted the prospects on the external front. What can push up CAD in the remaining months of the year is a spike in oil prices and capital outflows. CAD is expected to ease appreciably to 1.8 per cent of the GDP in the full year of 2019-20 from 2.1 per cent of GDP in FY2019, unless oil prices record a sustained increase or domestic investment and consumption demand display revival.

Net services receipts increased by 7.3 per cent on a y-o-y basis, mainly on the back of a rise in net earnings from travel, financial services and telecommunications, computer and information services. “Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose to $19.9 billion, increasing by 6.2 per cent from their level a year ago,” the RBI said.

Advertising

According to the RBI, net foreign direct investment (FDI) was $13.9 billion in the first quarter of 2019-20 as compared with $9.6 billion in Q1 of 2018-19. Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded net inflow of $4.8 billion in Q1 of 2019-20 as against an outflow of $8.1 billion in Q1 of 2018-19 on account of net purchases in both debt and equity markets.

On the other hand, net inflow on account of external commercial borrowings (ECBs) to India was $6.3 billion in Q1 of 2019-20 as against an outflow of $1.5 billion a year ago.

The RBI said there was an accretion of $14.0 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on BoP basis) in June quarter as against a depletion of $11.3 billion in Q1 of 2018-19.