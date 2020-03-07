Curbs may disrupt India Inc ops: Crisil

Nevertheless, there would be an increase in systemic risk till such time the issues around Yes Bank’s moratorium are resolved, Crisil said. Nevertheless, there would be an increase in systemic risk till such time the issues around Yes Bank’s moratorium are resolved, Crisil said.

With large-sized withdrawals disallowed, a number of companies availing of facilities from Yes Bank could face disruption in their operations, which may constrain their ability to service financial obligations on time, Crisil said.

“There could also be a marginal uptick in delinquencies in retail loans of banks and non-banks, specifically because of customers who have linked their repayments to their deposit accounts in Yes Bank,” Crisil said. These challenges, however, are likely to be temporary and more from a liquidity and cash flow perspective than a sudden worsening of the business model or debt protection metrics of the affected companies, it said.

Nevertheless, there would be an increase in systemic risk till such time the issues around Yes Bank’s moratorium are resolved, it said.

“The imposition of moratorium has material implications for companies that have been availing of various facilities and services from Yes Bank,” it said.

