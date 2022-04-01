scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Credit offtake rises 8 per cent in February

Credit growth to industry accelerated to 6.5 per cent in February 2022 from 1.0 per cent in February 2021. Size-wise, credit to medium industries registered high growth of 71.4 per cent in February 2022 as compared to 30.6 per cent last year.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
April 1, 2022 3:30:25 am
credit growth. Reserve Bank India, agriculture sector, Bank credit, industry segments, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsCredit to agriculture and allied activities continued to perform well, registering an accelerated growth of 10.4 per cent in February 2022 as compared to 8.6 per cent in February 2021. Reuters

Aided by a pick-up in credit growth by the agriculture and industry segments, non-food bank credit registered a growth of 8.0 per cent in February 2022 as compared to 6.6 per cent a year ago.

According to the latest RBI data, credit to agriculture and allied activities continued to perform well, registering an accelerated growth of 10.4 per cent in February 2022 as compared to 8.6 per cent in February 2021.

Credit growth to industry accelerated to 6.5 per cent in February 2022 from 1.0 per cent in February 2021, the RBI said. Size-wise, credit to medium industries registered high growth of 71.4 per cent in February 2022 as compared to 30.6 per cent last year.

The central bank said credit growth to micro and small industries accelerated to 19.9 per cent from 3.1 per cent and credit to large industries recorded a marginal growth of 0.5 per cent against a contraction of 0.6 per cent during the same period.

It said credit growth to services sector stood at 5.6 per cent in February 2022 as compared to 8.8 per cent a year ago. Within services, credit growth to NBFCs improved significantly to 14.6 per cent in February 2022 from 7 per cent a year ago, the RBI said.

Personal loans segment continued to expand at a robust rate and grew by 12.3 per cent in February 2022 from 9.6 per cent in February 2021, driven primarily by housing loans and vehicle loans, it said.

Within industry, credit growth to all engineering, chemicals & chemical products, food processing, infrastructure, leather & leather products, mining and quarrying, petroleum, coal products & nuclear fuels and rubber plastic & their products accelerated in February 2022 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the RBI said.

However, credit growth to basic metal & metal products, beverage and tobacco, cement & cement products, construction, glass & glassware, gems & jewellery, paper & paper products, textile, vehicles, vehicle parts & transport equipment and wood & wood products decelerated/contracted.

