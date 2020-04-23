Follow Us:
Thursday, April 23, 2020
COVID19

Covid-19: Govt freezes DA, DR hike for employees, pensioners till July 2021

Coronavirus (Covid-19): The Finance Ministry, however, stated that the DA and DR at current rates will continue to be paid.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 23, 2020 2:14:36 pm
dearness allowance, dearness allowance latest news, coronavirus covid-19, da, da news, da hike news, da central govt employees No arrears for the period from 1st January 2020 till 30th June 2021 shall be paid, the Finance Ministry said.

Coronavirus (Covid-19): The Ministry of Finance on Thursday decided to freeze the additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners due from January 1st, 2020 in view of the crisis arising out of Covid-19.

“It has been decided that the additional installment of DA payable to central government employees and DR to central government pensioners due from 1st January 2020 shall not be paid. The additional installments of DA and DR due from 1st July 2020 and 1st January 2021 shall also not be paid,” said the Ministry of Finance.

The Finance Ministry, however, stated that the DA and DR at current rates will continue to be paid.

“As and when the decision to release the future installment of DA and DR due from 1st July 2021 is taken by the government, the rates of DA and DR as effective from 1st January 2020, 1st July 2020 and 1st January 2021 will be restored prospectively and will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rate effective from 1st July 2021,” it said.

READ: Economy headed for contraction, less fiscal space for big stimulus

No arrears for the period from 1st January 2020 till 30th June 2021 shall be paid, the Finance Ministry added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 23: Latest News

Advertisement