Post market rout, RBI to go for $2-billion US dollar swap to provide liquidity

The RBI also said it is closely and continuously monitoring the rapidly evolving global situation and spillovers. (File Photo) The RBI also said it is closely and continuously monitoring the rapidly evolving global situation and spillovers. (File Photo)

Even as the Sensex crashed 2,919 points and the rupee fell below the 74 level, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to undertake a six-month $2 billion US dollar sell/buy swaps to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market, following “a review of current financial market conditions and taking into consideration the requirement of US dollars in the market”.

The move comes at a time foreign investors have pulled out Rs 13,500 crore from the markets in the last three sessions.

The RBI also said it is closely and continuously monitoring the rapidly evolving global situation and spillovers. “It stands ready to take all necessary measures to ensure that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Indian economy are mitigated, and financial markets and institutions in India continue to function normally. The level of forex reserves at $487.24 billion as on March 6, 2020 remains comfortable to meet any exigency,” the RBI said.

As per RBI, financial markets worldwide are facing intense selling pressures on extreme risk aversion due to the spread of COVID-19 infections, compounded by the slump in international crude prices and a decline in bond yields in advanced economies. “Flight to safety has led to spike in volatility across asset classes, with several emerging market currencies experiencing downside pressures. Mismatches in US dollar liquidity have become accentuated across the world,” it said.

“The swaps will be conducted through the auction route in multiple tranches. The auctions will be multiple price based, i.e., successful bids will be accepted at their respective quoted premiums. To begin with, an amount of $2 billion would be offered on March 16, 2020,” the RBI said.

“The swap will be in the nature of a simple sell/buy foreign exchange swap from the RBI’s side. A bank shall buy US dollars from the RBI and simultaneously agree to sell the same amount of dollars at the end of swap period,” it said.

The auction cut-off will be based on the premium amount in paisa terms up to two decimal points. The market participants will be required to place their bids with the premium that they are willing to receive from the Reserve Bank for the tenor of the swap, expressed in paisa terms up to two decimal places, it said. The minimum bid size will be $10 million and in multiples of $1 million thereafter. The eligible participants can also submit multiple bids. However, the aggregate amount of bids submitted by a single eligible entity should not exceed the notified amount of auction, it said.

“The settlement of the first leg of the swap will take place on spot basis from the date of transaction and RBI will debit the rupee funds from the current account of the successful bidder and the bidder will receive US dollars into its nostro account. In the reverse leg of the swap transaction, US dollars will have to be returned to the RBI, to get the rupee funds back including the swap premium,” it said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.