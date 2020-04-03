Coronavirus lockdown: Banks to deposit Rs 500 in women Jan Dhan accounts from today

The accounts are being scheduled for disbursement based on the last digit of the account numbers of the beneficiaries. (File Photo/Representational) The accounts are being scheduled for disbursement based on the last digit of the account numbers of the beneficiaries. (File Photo/Representational)

Starting Friday, banks will start depositing Rs 500 per month into Jan Dhan account of each of the women beneficiaries. A total of three monthly instalments will be credited in these accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, as part of relief measures announced by the government last month to help the poor during the lockdown that is in place to combat spread of Covid-19.

“Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, a sum of ·500 per month is being deposited into the accounts of Women Jan Dhan Yojana beneficiaries by all Banks. This is first of the monthly instalments,” Indian Banks’ Association said in a statement on Thursday. IBA said funds will be deposited in a staggered manner during April 3 and April 9 in order to maintain social distancing and to ensure orderly withdrawal of money by the beneficiaries. IBA said account holders can withdraw money as per their convenience and need not rush for withdrawals.

The accounts are being scheduled for disbursement based on the last digit of the account numbers of the beneficiaries. A total of 20.40 crore women account-holders are expected to benefit from government’s move. The government would spend Rs 31,000 crore for this purpose. The government had also said it will transfer Rs 2,000 into the accounts of farmers under the PM KISAN scheme in the first week of April, covering 8.7 crore farmers.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.