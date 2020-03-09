Concern on deposits based on flawed analysis: RBI

“The RBI closely monitors all the banks and hereby assures all depositors that there is no such concern of safety of their deposits in any bank,” the central bank tweeted on Sunday. (Representational image) “The RBI closely monitors all the banks and hereby assures all depositors that there is no such concern of safety of their deposits in any bank,” the central bank tweeted on Sunday. (Representational image)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sunday assured bank depositors that their money is safe in any bank.

“The RBI closely monitors all the banks and hereby assures all depositors that there is no such concern of safety of their deposits in any bank,” the central bank tweeted on Sunday, amid reports about the safety of deposits in some banks.

“Concern has been raised in certain sections of media about safety of deposits of certain banks. This concern is based on analysis which is flawed,” the RBI tweeted. “Solvency of banks is internationally based on Capital to Risk Weighted Assets (CRAR) and not on market cap,” it added.

“Let me assure you that our banking sector continues to be sound and safe. We stand committed to maintaining stability of financial and banking sector,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said on the sidelines of an event organised by Assocham on Friday.

Last week, the RBI superseded the board of troubled Yes Bank and appointed an administrator. It had assured Yes Bank customers of “swift” action and a scheme “very shortly”, in less than 30 days, even as thousands of customers rushed to withdraw funds and queued up at overcrowded branches across the country.

