Compliance culture in banks ‘far from satisfactory’: RBI Deputy Governor MK Jain

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor MK Jain on Tuesday expressed concern over the compliance culture in the banking system, stating that compliance is “far from satisfactory”.

From January to July this year, the RBI has imposed monetary penalties on 70 occasions totalling Rs 122.9 crore, he pointed out. “It won’t be an exaggeration to say that some of the big losses suffered by banks on account of frauds could have been avoided if good compliance culture was ingrained,” he said.

After the financial crisis, the focus on compliance has gone up significantly. “Despite the benefits offered, the compliance culture of Indian banks is far from satisfactory. During the process of supervision, the Reserve Bank has observed various lacunae in compliance culture of Indian banks. Some of the weaknesses and irregularities observed have been recurring despite the commitments by the Reserve Bank,” he said at the Ficci-IBA banking conference.

“It is important for banks to demonstrate good compliance culture. A good compliance culture can benefit banks in many ways. There will be lower organisation and individual risks, more confidence among employees, improved transparency which enables better decisions, enhanced relationship with regulators and low attrition risks,” he said.

The RBI had recently revealed that 90.6 per cent of the frauds reported by banks in 2018-19 occurred between 2000 to 2018. Data released by the RBI in the Financial Stability Report says that nearly 40 per cent of the under-reported frauds actually took place in three years between 2013 to 2016. Data released by the banking regulator in its latest edition of the Financial Stability Report, suggests that nearly 40 per cent of the under-reported frauds actually took place in three years between 2013 to 2016. The time-lag between the date of occurrence of a fraud and the date of its detection is significant. It was observed that in many cases frauds being reported now were perpetrated during earlier years, the RBI FSR said.

At the end of March 2019, share of PSU banks in overall fraud amounts reported was a whopping 96 per cent against a banking industry average of 60.9 per cent.

As on December 31, 204 borrowers who had been reported as fraudulent by one or more banks were not classified fraud by other banks despite having exposure to the same borrower.