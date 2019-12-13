Citibank hikes interest rate on credit card outstandings

“We wanted to inform you that the interest rate on your Citi credit cards would change effective January 2020 statement and will be applicable on opening balance and further transactions including cash withdrawals,” the bank said in a communiation to its customers. “We wanted to inform you that the interest rate on your Citi credit cards would change effective January 2020 statement and will be applicable on opening balance and further transactions including cash withdrawals,” the bank said in a communiation to its customers.

At a time when interest rates are going downhill following successive rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India, Citibank India has hiked the interest rate on credit card outstandings by up to 480 basis points from 37.2 per cent to 42 per cent per annum.

“We wanted to inform you that the interest rate on your Citi credit cards would change effective January 2020 statement and will be applicable on opening balance and further transactions including cash withdrawals,” the bank said in a communiation to its customers.

“As you know only if customers choose to pay less than the full amount of the monthly bill or does cash withdrawal transactions, interest rate for using the revolving facility applies,” it said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App