Chinese central bank’s stake in HDFC crosses 1%, worth around Rs 3,000 crore

China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), has raised its shareholding in Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) to over one per cent in the recent stock market slump.

According to BSE data, PBoC now holds 17.49 million shares, or 1.01 per cent, of HDFC equity capital at the end of the March 2020 quarter, according to a disclosure by HDFC.

At the current market price of Rs 1,701.95 per share, the value of the Chinese central bank’s stake is close to Rs 3,000 crore.

HDFC vice chairman & CEO Keki Mistry said PBoC has been an existing shareholder and had owned 0.8 per cent in the company as of March 2019. “The disclosure has been made now since the stake has hit the one per cent regulatory threshold. They have have been accumulating the shares over a year and are now holding 1.1 per cent,” he said.

PBoC, one of the most powerful central banks in the world, increased its holding when the stock markets and HDFC witnessed a correction last month.

HDFC is India’s largest mortgage firm in the private sector, with a loan book at Rs 4,41,472 crore as of December 2019.

As much as 70.88 per cent stake in HDFC is held by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Invesco Oppenheimer holds 3.33 per cent, while the Government of Singapore has 3.23 per cent. Life Insurance Corporation, which holds 4.67 per cent stake in HDFC, is the largest Indian shareholder.

PBoC is the central bank of China responsible for carrying out monetary policy and regulation of financial institutions, and its foreign exchange reserves are estimated to be around $3.06 trillion. Chinese companies and banks had acquired stakes in several companies in Europe and the US in the last couple of years.

