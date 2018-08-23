Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Chanda Kochhar seeks re-appointment as ICICI Securities director

Chanda Kochhar is also a director on the boards of other group firms, including ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company as well as ICICI Bank Canada.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai | Published: August 23, 2018 12:24:42 am
Chanda Kochhar seeks re-appointment as ICICI Securities director CEO and MD of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar. (Reuters file photo)

ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, who is on leave in connection with the case of alleged  conflict of interest and quid pro quo in approving loans to certain business groups, is seeking re-appointment as a director on the board of ICICI Securities.

The annual general meeting of ICICI Securities to be held on August 30 will consider the proposal. “Appointment of Chanda Kochhar, who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment: To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution,” said the notice for the AGM issued by ICICI Securities.

Kochhar will remain on leave until a panel investigating allegations of impropriety completes its work. The bank’s board decided to institute an “enquiry” into a new complaint received from an anonymous whistleblower alleging non-adherence of code of conduct, “conflict of interest” and “quid pro quo” by Kochhar while dealing “with certain customers/ borrowers” of the bank.

READ | Videocon gets Rs 3250-crore loan from ICICI Bank, bank CEO’s husband gets sweet deal from Venugopal Dhoot

An independent probe by a panel headed by former Supreme Court Judge Justice BN Srikrishna is looking into allegations. Kochhar is also a director on the boards of other group firms, including ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company as well as ICICI Bank Canada.

Must Watch

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Watch Now
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement