Central nominees asked to attend bank board meets

Even as the government directors and nominees on boards of public and private sector lenders have been asked to not interfere with the commercial decision of the lenders, they have been asked by the Department of Financial Services to attend the board meetings.

In response to a query by The Indian Express about government-nominees missing board meetings, Secretary of Department of Financial Services Rajiv Kumar said: “The government has decided that they are not part of lending or commercial decision. It was practised that government directors are not part of commercial decisions, so they are not part of the committee which sanctions the loan. Further, we have issued a circular saying that nobody would interfere anywhere in commercial decision. Nominee directors have all been asked to attend the board meetings.”

Last week, this newspaper reported during 2016-17, government nominees on ICICI Bank’s board did not attend any of the nine meetings. In 2015-16, the nominee attended only two of 10 meetings and in 2014-15, the two nominees attended two out of seven meetings. In the last three fiscals for which information is available, Centre-appointed directors attended two of 15 State Bank of India board meetings in 2016-17, none of 11 in 2015-16 and three of 12 in 2014-15.

However, the attendance record of Centre’s nominees at the board meetings of Punjab National Bank was better than ICICI Bank and SBI. In 2016-17, government nominees attended 13 of 16 board meetings; in 2015-16 they attended nine out of 13 and in 2014-15, they were present at seven out of 11 meetings.

The government has directed the nominee directors to attend all board meeting of PSU banks. However, when asked whether they will attend meeting of private banks as well, the secretary did not comment.

On May 7, the government’s nominee did not attending the ICICI Bank’s crucial board meeting. Sources had said that this was a “conscious move” by the finance ministry, as it neither wanted to endorse the present management nor give them a clean chit till the conclusion of investigations into the alleged conflict of interest and impropriety, top ministry sources said on Tuesday.

Sources had said since the Central government is a minority investor in the ICICI Bank and, its views, unless backed by significant evidence, could have been set aside by the bank’s board.

