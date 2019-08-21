Capital infusion: Earnings being analysed to decide fund requirement

Public sector banks (PSBs) would soon get capital infusion as the Centre has started an assessment of their fund requirements after analysing their first quarter results. Most PSBs have shown slight improvement in profitability and on the stressed assets front in the April-June quarter.

“Results of public sector banks have come in for the first quarter. We are making an assessment and capital will be provided to the banks to kickstart lending growth,” a senior Finance Ministry official said. The government expects this round of capital infusion to aid lending growth while a few banks will need funds to meet minimum regulatory requirements, the official added.

Capital infusion in PSBs will be done through issuance of recapitalisation bonds, which do not show up on fiscal deficit as the government accounts for only interest payments on these bonds. The government plans to issue Rs 70,000-crore worth of recapitalisation bonds in the current fiscal, to inject an equivalent amount of equity in PSBs.

“Having addressed legacy issues, PSBs are now proposed to be further provided Rs 70,000 crore capital to boost credit for a strong impetus to the economy,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while tabling the Union Budget 2019-20 on July 5.

Apart from capital infusion to boost lending, the government is working with the ‘banking system’ to ensure that interest rate transmission becomes effective. “Public sector banks have responded to the RBI rate cuts and lowered their lending rates sharply. We expect private banks to follow suit as deposit rates have fallen as well,” the official said.

For the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, State Bank of India posted a profit of Rs 2,312.20 crore as against a loss of Rs 4,875.85 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank had reported a profit of Rs 838.40 crore in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2019.

SBI’s net non-performing assets (NPA) fell to 3.07 per cent at June-end 2019, from 5.29 per cent at June-end 2018.

India’s second largest PSU lender Bank of Baroda, which recently acquired Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, posted a profit of Rs 709.87 crore, as against a loss of Rs 49 crore in the same period last year. Its net NPA ratio fell to 3.95 per cent at June-end 2019, from 5.71 per cent at June-end 2018.

Punjab National Bank, the third largest state-owned bank, posted a profit of Rs 1018.63 crore in Q1, against a loss of Rs 940.01 crore in the same quarter last year. Its net NPA ratio fell to 7.17 per cent at June-end 2019 from 10.58 per cent at June-end 2018.

Sources said the Centre would provide growth capital to better performing banks, as that would help them support lending and also buy out rated pooled assets of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

With many NBFCs facing credit squeeze on the back of a series of defaults, the government believes it is the state-owned banks which will have to support lending. The recent consumption slowdown being seen in consumer facing sectors, such as automobiles, can be partially attributed to lack of funding being provided by NBFCs. In October 2017, the government announced a Rs 2.11 lakh crore worth of capital infusion plan into PSBs over two years including fund infusion of Rs 1.35 lakh crore.