Canara Bank wins Banker’s Bank of the Year Award 2022 for India at Global Banking Summit

Canara Bank on Friday announced that it received the “Banker’s Bank of the Year Award 2022” for the India segment at the Global Banking Summit. The public sector lender has been adjudged as the Best Bank in India for 2022.

The event was held in London from November 29-December 1, 2022 where the bank’s MD and CEO L V Prabhakar received the award from the organisers, a statement from the public sector lender said.

The Bankers’ Bank of the year awards are considered to be like Oscar awards for the banking sector and the winners are judged on their ability to deliver returns, strategy, innovation, technology and product and services in their respective geographies in the last 12 months.

The Banker’s magazine is a premier global banking and finance resource for more than 180 countries across the world. The publication is from the house of Financial Times (FT) group, which is the British-based global financial daily newspaper founded in 1888.