Cabinet approves merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. (Screengrab: Youtube/PIB)

Nearly a week after Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) was put under a 30-day moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the scheme of amalgamation of the Chennai-based with DBS Bank India Limited (DBIL).

With this there will no further restrictions on the depositors regarding the withdrawal of their deposits, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed in the briefing to the reporters.

Earlier on November 17, the central bank had imposed a 30-day moratorium on the struggling lender, superseded its board of directors, and announced a draft scheme for the amalgamation of LVB with DBIL, a subsidiary of DBS of Singapore.

Subsequently, the RBI also restricted withdrawals by depositors at Rs 25,000 from savings and current accounts, and expenditure on any item at Rs 50,000 per month.

