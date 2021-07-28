Cabinet clears amendment to DICGC Bill: Depositors to get up to Rs 5 lakh in 90 days of bank failure

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the Union Cabinet cleared the amendment to the Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Bill 2021, which would provide account holders an amount of up to Rs 5 lakh within 90 days of bank failure.

The DICGC Bill insures all bank deposits and covers all commercial banks, the minister said adding that even foreign bank branches in India are covered under it.

Under the DICGC, each depositor’s bank deposit is insured up to Rs 5 lakh in each bank (for both principal and interest). The increase of insured amount from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will cover 98.3 per cent of all deposit accounts and 50.9 per cent of deposit value, Sitharaman noted.

“Normally, it takes 8-10 years after complete liquidation to get money under insurance; but now, even if there is a moratorium, within 90 days, the process will definitely be completed, giving relief to depositors, the finance minister said.

The amendment to the DICGC Bill, 1961 is the budget announcement made by the finance minister.

The government had last year raised insurance cover on bank deposit by five-folds to Rs 5 lakh to provide support to the depositors of struggling lenders like Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank. Following the collapse of PMC Bank, private sector lender Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank too came under stress, leading to restructuring by the regulator and the government.

Cabinet clears amendment to Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Bill

Apart from the amendment to the DICGC Bill, Cabinet also cleared amendments to the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Bill, with an aim to decriminalise various provisions under the law and foster the ease of doing business in the country.

“With the Limited Liability Partnership Amendment Bill, we will have only 22 penal provisions, 7 compoundable offences, 3 non-compoundable offences,” Sitharaman said.

A total of 12 offences are to be decriminalized for LLPs, 3 sections will be omitted These amendments will bring to LLPs an equal playing field, compared to large companies which come under the Companies Act – FM @nsitharaman during #Cabinet Briefing 🎥https://t.co/y0p2Lml3Wl — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) July 28, 2021

She said thta a total of 12 offences are to be decriminalized for LLPs, 3 sections will be omitted. These amendments will bring to LLPs an equal playing field, compared to large companies which come under the Companies Act.

“Between large companies that are well-regulated and small proprietorships, LLPs did not have benefit of either simplified regulation or ease of practice under proprietorship. With today’s Cabinet decision, we are bridging the gap and making LLPs more attractive, easy to handle, the minister said after the Cabinet meeting.