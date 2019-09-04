Cabinet approval: Battling steep losses, IDBI Bank to get Rs 4,557 crore from govt

To help loss-making IDBI Bank meet minimum regulatory capital requirement, the government Tuesday approved equity infusion of Rs 4,557 crore fund in the lender. Along with equity contribution from the Life Insurance Corporation, now majority owner in IDBI Bank, the total infusion will be Rs 9,300 crore. Despite acquisition by LIC, which was expected to turn around the lender, IDBI Bank continues to make steep losses and has high gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of 29.12 per cent in quarter ended June 2019.

“LIC is at 51per cent (equity stake in IDBI Bank) and is not allowed to go higher by the insurance regulator. Of the Rs 9,300 crore needed, LIC would meet 51 per cent (Rs 4,743 crore). Remaining 49 per cent, amounting to Rs 4,557 crore, is proposed from government as its share on one time basis,” the government said in a statement after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, which cleared equity infusion.

After LIC acquired majority stake in IDBI Bank, the shareholding of the government was reduced to 46.46 per cent from 86 per cent last year. In the last four financial years, IDBI Bank has posted cumulative loss of Rs 32,177 crore, requiring the government to bailout the lender frequently. Even in first quarter of the current fiscal year, it reported a net loss of Rs 3,801 crore as compared to Rs 2,410 crore in the same quarter of the last year.

IDBI Bank share closed higher 7.66 per cent at Rs 28.80 at the BSE on Tuesday. LIC has seen significant value erosion in its investment in the lender as it had picked up equity at around Rs 60.73 per share aggregating to Rs 14,500 crore. Gross NPAs, as a percentage of total advances, were at 29.12 per cent in the quarter compared to 30.78 per cent in the year-ago June quarter.

Post provisioning and bad loan write off, the net NPA came down to 8.02 per cent as against 18.76 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved from 69 per cent from September 2018 to 83 per cent in March 2019 and further to 88 per cent as on June 30, 2019.

“After this infusion, IDBI Bank expects to be able to subsequently raise further capital on its own and expects to come out of RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework sometime next year,” the government said in the statement. The equity infusion is part of Rs 70,000 crore planned by the government for public sector banks (PSBs) in the current fiscal. This infusion is being done through issuance of recapitalisation bonds to PSBs.

On August 27, S&P Global Ratings placed IDBI Bank Ltd’s ‘BB/B’ ratings on credit watch negative after capital breach, while noting this could be temporary as majority owners will pump in capital soon.

“A net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (year ending March 31, 2020) due to high provisioning costs eroded IDBI’s capital to below the regulatory minimum for a banking license. This is second instance over the past two years that the bank has breached the regulatory minimum, and it was not in line with our expectation,” the agency said.

“Excluding the capital conservation buffer (CCB), Indian banks are required to hold a minimum 7 per cent Tier-1 capital ratio and a 9 per cent ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets (CRAR). IDBI’s Tier-1 capital ratio is 6.14 per cent and CRAR is 8.14 per cent as of June 30, 2019. We believe the breach could be temporary because IDBI is in the process of raising capital from its majority shareholders,” S&P had said.