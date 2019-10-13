Board of Pune-based co-op bank dismissed

Close on the heels of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) putting Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank on restrictions, the Cooperation Commissioner of Maharashtra has dismissed the board of directors of Pune-headquartered Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank.

The bank, which has around 16,000 account holders, was put under financial restrictions by the RBI in May. The latest move comes after the directed Satish Soni, Maharashtra government’s Commissioner for Cooperation, and Registrar, Cooperative Societies, to take this decision. The bank has unpaid dues of Rs 249 crore and had savings of Rs 320 crore.