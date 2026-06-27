Board ‘ignored’ queries on legal review after resignation, says HDFC Bank ex-chair Atanu Chakraborty

Chakraborty said that he had hoped his resignation would prompt the board to reflect on the concerns he had raised, rather than treat the matter as what he described as a “compliance exercise.”

Former HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty on Saturday said he had repeatedly sought clarity from the bank’s board on the scope and legal basis of the independent review initiated after his resignation in March but got no response from the lender.

According to CNBC-TV18, Chakraborty also inquired about the legal provisions under which the review was being conducted, but said those queries too went unanswered.

Giving a “clean chit” to the bank, the law firms — Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC and Wadia Ghandy & Co — said the contemporaneous evidence reviewed was inconsistent with Chakraborty’s statement, and law firms’ review did not identify any basis for the statement.