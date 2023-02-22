scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Bhupender Yadav: Need to guard employees; keep pension funds in good fiscal health

The EPFO brought out a set of instructions Monday allowing all subscribers to opt for higher pension contributions linked to actual basic salaries as against the present wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 at present.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav
As employees get another chance to opt for higher pension under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the government has underlined the need for fiscal prudence to ensure that all pension funds are “sustainable for future generations.”

Speaking to The Indian Express in an exclusive interview, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that interests of employees both below and above the wage ceiling need to be “safeguarded”.

“The Government and EPFO are committed to comply with the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” said Yadav. “All pension funds have to be sustainable for future generations, therefore, in larger public interest and that of a sustainable social security, it is imperative that the pension funds are kept in good financial health so that pension payment liabilities in future are met.”

“The interests of the employees who have been contributing to pension fund below and above the wage ceiling have to be safeguarded, “ said Yadav, who also holds the charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

On concerns regarding pending EPF interest rate credit for FY22, Yadav said there is no loss of interest to any member and that the new system of credit of interest — after introduction of TDS on interest on taxable contribution for EPF – required extra work.

“Due to introduction of the new TDS provision for EPF members, the accounting process had to undergo a major revision, making the exercise more tedious warranting an enhanced level of scrutiny…EPFO always endeavours to prioritise smaller establishments employing the largest number of employees during interest updation exercise. Till date, around 90% of the contributory establishments have been credited with interest,” he said.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 04:10 IST
