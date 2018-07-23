Before payments bank starts: India Post witnesses rebound in traditional services revenue

Revenue from traditional services up 15.2% to Rs 9,404 crore in FY18. (Representational) Revenue from traditional services up 15.2% to Rs 9,404 crore in FY18. (Representational)

Even as India Post Payments Bank is yet to start earning revenue for the Department of Posts, India Post has not only witnessed a continued growth in revenue earned from non-traditional services including e-commerce in 2017-18 but also witnessed revival in revenue growth from its traditional services.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Communications, while the total revenue earned by India Post for the year 2017-18 jumped by 11.4 per cent to Rs 12,823 crore from Rs 11,511 crore in 2016-17, a large part of the growth came from traditional services as the revenue from traditional services jumped 15.2 per cent from Rs 8,157 crore in FY17 to Rs 9,404 crore in FY18. It is however important to note that despite the sharp recovery last year, the revenue earned from traditional services in FY18 is still lower than that in FY16 (Rs 9,841 crore) as the sector had witnessed a sharp decline in FY17over FY16. Even the total revenue earned by India Post is lower than that in FY16 (Rs 12,939 crore).

Among traditional businesses, while revenue from sale of stamps declined 22 per cent to Rs 366 crore, the remuneration from savings bank and savings certificate rose 14 per cent or by Rs 1,017 crore to Rs 8,102 crore in FY18. Revenue from MGNREGA rose over three times from Rs 48 crore to Rs 156 crore.

During the year, the revenue from non-traditional and value added services rose 2 per cent to Rs 3,418 crore from Rs 3,353 crore in 2016-17. In FY’16, the revenue from non-traditional and value added services stood at Rs 3,098 crore. Speed post, which includes cash on delivery facility (as a value added service) to cater to the growing e-commerce market now accounts for nearly 54 per cent of the total revenue from non-traditional services. Revenue from speed post has grown from Rs 1,605 crore in FY16 to Rs 1,785 crore in FY17 to Rs 1,846 crore in FY18.

“The revenue from non-traditional sectors including e-commerce and other value added services has shown continuous growth over the last three years, “ said Manoj Sinha, Minister of State for the Ministry of Communications, while responding to a question in the Lok Sabha. He further said, “Till date no revenue has been earned by the Department of Posts from India Post Payments Bank.”

