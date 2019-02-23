Banning Unregulated Deposit Schemes: Ordinance to help create central repository of registered entities

The Unregulated Deposit Scheme Ordinance promulgated by the President will help put a check on illicit deposit taking activities that dupe poor and the financially illiterate of their hard earned savings, Department of Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said Friday.

It will help create a central repository of all registered entities which can take deposits. He said credit growth is picking up in the economy and recovery by public sector banks is gaining pace.

Explained Ban empowers govt to take action against rogue firms The ban on unregulated deposits and its promotion is expected put a closure to this illicit activity. The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Ordinance has provisions which ban deposit takers from promoting, operating, issuing advertisements or accepting deposits in any unregulated deposit scheme. Many depositors have been taken for a ride by illicit entities running such scheme and duping people. An outright ban empowers the government to take action against such entities, while it strengthens the case of regulated banking activities.

President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday promulgated the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Ordinance. “The Ordinance makes it absolutely necessary for everyone to register before taking a deposit and creating a central repository of all the registered entities which can take deposits. So whosoever are not registered is not a regulated entities,” he said at an event organised by EGROW Foundation here.

From now on there is a complete ban on unregulated deposit and anyone promoting this will be punishable, he said. “It also says you cannot dupe anybody as an agent or even as advertisement you cannot give face to that scheme which is not regulated by any agencies,” he said. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill to this effect on the last day of the budget session by a voice-vote, but the legislation could not get the approval of the Rajya Sabha.

Therefore, the Cabinet requested the President for promulgation of the Unregulated Deposit Schemes Ordinance, 2019 this week. The legislation contains a substantive banning clause which bans deposit takers from promoting, operating, issuing advertisements or accepting deposits in any unregulated deposit scheme. “No deposit taker shall directly or indirectly promote, operate issue any advertisement soliciting participation or enrollment in or accept deposits in pursuance of an unregulated deposit scheme,” the Ordinance said.

The law also proposes to create three different types of offences — running of unregulated deposit schemes, fraudulent default in regulated deposit schemes, and wrongful inducement in relation to unregulated deposit schemes. The Ordinance also provides for severe punishment ranging from 1 year to 10 years and pecuniary fines ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 50 crore to act as deterrent. It has provisions for disgorgement or repayment of deposits in cases where such schemes nonetheless manage to raise deposits illegally.

Kumar added that the credit to Gross Domestic Product ratio is improving in the economy and the public sector banks are now on a stronger footing post capital infusion. Banks have completed recognition of stressed assets and have made enough provisions, while recovery of bad loans is gaining pace, he said. Banks have recovered around Rs 1.2 lakh crore in first three quarters of the current financial year. Their provision coverage ratio is nearing 70 per cent, he said.

The government on Wednesday announced equity infusion of Rs 48,239 crore in 12 public sector banks in this fiscal to help them maintain regulatory capital requirements and to provide growth capital to better performing banks. The highest amount was of Rs 9,086 crore is being given to Corporation Bank, followed by Rs 6,896 crore of equity infusion in Allahabad Bank — the two better-performing banks currently under the PCA supervision of the RBI.