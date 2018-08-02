Banks may review deposit, lending rates in near future

According to SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, the RBI decision to raise repo rate by 25 bps for the second time in succession is a clear desire to frontload the rate hike cycle. (Representational) According to SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, the RBI decision to raise repo rate by 25 bps for the second time in succession is a clear desire to frontload the rate hike cycle. (Representational)

Banks are gearing up to increase deposit and lending rates in the wake of 25 basis points hike in Repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday.

According to SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, the RBI decision to raise repo rate by 25 bps for the second time in succession is a clear desire to frontload the rate hike cycle. “Simultaneously, the decision to keep the stance in neutral mode indicates RBI willingness to be flexible and accommodative with global growth continuing to be uncertain,” Kumar said. SBI had revised interest rates on its retail and bulk term deposits with effect from Monday.

Bank of Maharashtra’s Executive Director A C Rout said, “many banks have already started increasing their lending as well as deposits rates and Bank of Maharashtra may review its rates in near future.”

“The increase in repo rate by 25 basis points went as per the expectations of the analysts. The RBI’s announcement is based on the consecutive rise in inflation witnessed in past few months, on apprehensions of the trade wars, global uncertainties and the impact of the hike in MSPs that may have cascading impact on rural inflation in the near term,” Rout said.

Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, YES Bank, said, “the RBI rate hike is a rational response to the recent acceleration in inflation momentum. However, with peak of CPI inflation now behind us, and monetary transmission playing out gradually hereon, I expect a pause in the remainder of FY19. I foresee the RBI re-focusing on the growth-inflation mix, as the cumulative impact of 50 bps of rate hike is assessed, amidst an uncertain global environment.”

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank, said, “considering the uncertainties on the external front and the pressure on inflation, the RBI has taken the right decision. The impact of the rate hike will be seen with a lag effect, giving the RBI time to decide on the next course of action.”

Meanwhile, India Inc said the rate hike by the RBI reflects an uptick in credit demand even as it urged RBI not to take growth for granted. “What needs to be ensured is that the private sector should not be crowded out for raising resources from the market,” Assocham President Sandeep Jajodia said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App