Banks jack up deposit rates, MCLR after RBI raises repo

Competition is hotting up in the banking sector to attract deposits with banks hiking retail deposit rates by up to 65 basis points following the Reserve Bank’s move to increase the repo rate last week. Several banks, including HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India have raised their marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), leading to a higher equated monthly instalment (EMI) for borrowers.

With the RBI hiking the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent last week to tame persistent inflation, banks have already raised the external benchmark linked rates (EBLR) on loans by 35 basis points.

State Bank of India has hiked its retail term deposit rates by up to 65 basis points across various tenors, effective December 13. HDFC Bank has hiked the interest rate on deposits of one year to less than 15 months to 6.5 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier. On deposits of 15 months to less than 18 months, the rate has been revised up by 60 bps to 7 per cent. Deposits of 18 months to five years will now attract an interest 7 per cent compared to 6.5 per cent earlier.

“Deposit rate war is clearly brewing up… we have been telling this time and again that the gap between deposit growth and loan growth is very high and it’s just a matter of time before deposit rates start inching up rapidly,” Macquarie Research said in a recent report. “We believe, with deposit growth running well below loan growth and deposit rates inching up rapidly, margins will peak out by Q3 FY23 and will start heading down in Q4 FY23,” it said. Of late, banks have started increasing their deposit rates to meet the rising demand for credit.

SBI has raised interest rate on retail term deposits between one year to less than two years by 65 basis points to 6.75 per cent from 6.1 per cent. On deposits maturing between two years to less than three years, the bank has increased the interest rates by 50 bps to 6.75 per cent as against 6.25 per cent. The bank is offering an interest rate of 6.25 per cent for deposits between three years to up to 10 years. ESAF Small Finance Bank raised the deposit rate on ‘one year one day to less than 2 years’ by 65 basis points to 7.25 per cent. Kotak Mahindra Bank will offer an interest rate of 7 per cent in the 390 Days (12 months 25 days), 391 days-less than 23 months and the 23 months tenors with effect from Thursday.

SBI has revised its MCLR by 25 bps across various tenors, effective December 15. MCLRs for one-month and three-month loans have been revised to 8 per cent as against 7.75 per cent. The bank raised six-month and one-year MCLRs to 8.30 per cent.

Private sector lender HDFC Bank raised its MCLR by up to 10 basis points from December 7. The overnight MCLR has been hiked by 10 bps to 8.3 per cent from 8.2 per cent. The bank has revised MCLR for one-month to three-year loan tenors by 5 basis points.

State-run Bank of Baroda revised its MCLR by 25 bps and 30 bps across various loan tenors from December 12. The overnight, one-month, six-month and one-year MCLRs have been hiked by 25 bps to 7.5 per cent, 7.95 per cent, 8.15 per cent and 8.3 per cent respectively, as per the filing to exchanges. Union Bank of India hiked its MCLR by 5 basis points across all loan tenors from December 11. The overnight MCLR has been raised to 7.5 per cent and, for one-month, it has been hiked to 7.65 per cent. The revised MCLR for loan tenors of three-month, one-year, two-year and three-year now stand at 7.85 per cent, 8.25 per cent, 8.45 per cent and 8.6 per cent, respectively.

Chennai-based Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has also raised its MCLR for different loan tenors by up to 35 bps, effective December 10. The bank has increased six-month and one-year MCLRs by 20 bps to 8.15 per cent and 8.25 per cent, respectively. Central Bank of India has also raised its MCLR for various loan tenors by 25 bps from December 10.

In the last seven months, the Reserve Bank has hiked the repo rate by a cumulative 225 basis points. While the increase in repo rate immediately gets reflected in loans linked to the repo rate, the pass-through to MCLR-linked loans happens at a later stage.

Last month, RBI deputy governor Michael Patra, in a speech, had said though the share of fresh loans linked to MCLR has been declining. Nearly half of outstanding bank credit is still priced off the MCLR, delaying transmission via annual resets only, and with widely varying spreads.

The growth in banks deposits has been slower than credit growth as banks pass on the hike in the repo rate to lending rates at a much faster pace compared to the deposit rates. As of November 18, the banking sector’s deposits rose by 9.6 per cent, the growth in credit was 17.17 per cent, according to the recent RBI data.