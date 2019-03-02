Banks, FIs acquiring companies to be exempted from open offer requirements

The Securities and Exchange Board of India Friday disallowed exemption from making an open offer during majority acquisition for all companies except banks and financial institutions.

The Sebi noted that exemption from making an open offer is available for acquisition through a resolution plan approved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The changes are expected the help loan resolution cases, such as those of Jet Airways, where banks may be seeking to convert their debt into equity. “Such exemptions will not be available for acquisition of shares by persons other than aforesaid lenders by way of allotment by the target company or purchase from lenders,” Sebi said in a statement after its board meeting was held Friday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed the meeting, which was also attended by top officials of the government.

Explained Will smoothen resolutions beyond those under IBC Sebi board’s decision to provide exemption to banks and financial institutions from making an open offer after acquisition of majority stake in a company is expected to smoothen the process for banks and FIs in case their debt to a company is converted into equity. Experts say that this decision will ease debt resolution process for a number of companies owing money to the banks as the latter can now move ahead to get the debt converted to equity without the need of making an open offer. Such exemption is already available to acquisitions under the IBC mechanism.

A company or an investor acquiring more than 25 per cent stake in a listed firm has to make an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent from public shareholders. This is done to provide a fair deal to existing investors in the target company, but an exemption was earlier allowed if approved by a ‘Competent Authority’, which has now been removed. “Takeover Regulations provide for exemption from open offer for any acquisition pursuant to a scheme of arrangement / reconstruction pursuant to an order of a court or a tribunal or a competent authority under any law or regulation, Indian or foreign. The Board has approved that the reference to approval by “Competent Authority” in the Takeover Regulations shall be deleted,” it said.

The board approved a framework for the process of accreditation of investors for Innovators Growth Platform, which will be the name of the stock exchange platform where new-age startups would be listed. Under this framework, the investor having a demat account will make an application to the stock exchanges or depositories to be recognised as an ‘accredited investor (AI)’. The exchanges and depositories will grant accreditation to these investors for a period of three years, after ascertaining their eligibility.

The board also approved easing of norms for raising of funds through instruments like real estate and infrastructure investment trusts. On the proposal regarding REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts), Sebi said the approved amendments to the norms include those relating to allotments of units.

Under the proposed changes, the minimum allotment by REITs/InvITs would need to be made in multiples of a lot, each consisting of 100 units, while value such allotment lot for InvITs would be Rs 1 lakh and for REITs Rs 50,000. After listing, trading will be in multiple of one lot. The margin leverage limit for InvITs will be increased from existing 49 per cent to 70 per cent of InvIT assets. The increase in the limit would be subject to certain additional disclosure and compliance requirements, such as the consolidated debt of the InvIT and the project debt having a credit rating of AAA. These steps are expected to encourage their listing and secondary market trading.

Sebi also approved lowering of fees charged from brokers, exchanges and firms seeking to get listed, in order to deepen capital markets. The board approved reduction in fees payable by brokers by 33.33 per cent from Rs 15 per crore of transactions to Rs 10, while the same for agri-commodity derivative transactions would be reduced sharply by 93.33 per cent from Rs 15 to just Re 1. It okayed a proposal to grant permanent registration to custodians, instead of periodical renewal every year. Sebi said it would facilitate ease of doing business for custodians.