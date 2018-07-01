Banks Board Bureau selects 14 bankers for CEO posts in PSBs

The Banks Board Bureau selected Anushula Kant for the Managing Director post in State Bank of India. (Representational Image) The Banks Board Bureau selected Anushula Kant for the Managing Director post in State Bank of India. (Representational Image)

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended 14 senior bankers for appointment as MD & CEOs in public sector banks. It has also selected Anushula Kant for the Managing Director post in State Bank of India (SBI). The 14 bankers are: Gopal Murli Bhagat, P V Bharathi, M K Bhattacharya, Padmaja Chunduru, Atul Kumar Goel, S Harisankar, Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, Pallav Mohapatra, C V Nageswar, Ashok Kumar Pradhan, J Packirisamy, A S Rajeev, CH S S Mallikarjuna Rao and Karnam Sekar.

Andhra Bank, Dena Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank have had no CEOs since the start of this year.Allahabad Bank is also headless as the board stripped CEO Usha Ananthasubramanian of her powers. Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Indian Bank, United Bank of India and Corporation Bank are among lenders where the tenure of CEOs will end by March. Bank of Maharashtra is also headless as its MD & CEO Ravindra Marathe was divested of all functional responsibilities on Friday.

IDBI Bank — which has the highest bad-loan ratio among Indian lenders — got B Sriram as the MD and CEO in place of MK Jain who has joined the RBI as Deputy Governor.

