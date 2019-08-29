Banks Board Bureau proposes names for GIC Re, AIC CMD posts, two managing directors for LIC

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has proposed the name of Devesh Srivastava and Malay Kumar Poddar for the post of Chairman and Managing Director in General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) and Agriculture Insurance Company of India, respectively. It has also recommended Mukesh Kumar Gupta and Raj Kumar for two Managing Director posts in public sector insurer LIC.

BBB, headed Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training, conducted the interviews for the posts on Tuesday.

Srivastava is currently a General Manager in GIC Re, the largest reinsurance company in India. Poddar is the General Manager in AIC, the largest crop insurance company in the country. Alice Vaidyan retired as CMD of GIC Re on July 31, 2019.

In addition to Chairman, LIC has four Managing Directors. The recruitment drive is against the vacancy created by retirement of B Venugopal and Hemant Bhargava in May and July, respectively. Seven officials appeared for the interview for the two posts in LIC. For the top position in the two public sector general insurance companies namely GIC and Agriculture Insurance, seven candidates were shortlisted.

Gupta is now Additional ED (personnel) in LIC while Raj Kumar is the Chief Executive of LIC’s asset management company.

The final decision on the appointment will be taken by Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.