Banking services affected owing to nationwide trade union strike

Most public sector banks had earlier informed their customers about the call for the strike. (Express photo) Most public sector banks had earlier informed their customers about the call for the strike. (Express photo)

Banking services across various parts of the country were affected on Wednesday after bank employees from different public sector banks went on a day-long nationwide strike announced by ten central trade unions as part of a Bharat bandh.

Multiple banking activities such as cash withdrawal and deposits have been affected at branches of various PSU banks.

Most public sector banks had earlier informed their customers about the call for strike given by All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), BEFI, INBEF, INBOC and the Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM).

Extending his support to the nationwide strike call by ten central trade unions, AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said, “We have been opposing government policies on bank merger, privatisation, fee hike and other wage-related issues,” news agency PTI reported.

Apart from AIBEA, the All India Reserve Bank Employees Association (AIRBEA) and All India Reserve Bank Workers Federation (AIRBWF) along with some public sector insurance unions too have extended their support to the day-long strike.

In September last year, a declaration was adopted by trade unions — INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC — along with various sectoral independent federations and associations to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020, against the “anti-people” policies.

According to a PTI report, the trade unions have claimed that around 25 crore people are participating in the strike to protest against the government.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd