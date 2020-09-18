Bankers pitch stressed domestic assets to foreign investors

In the current year, as of September 11, loans worth Rs 59,192 crore have been disbursed. (File)

Indian lenders are marketing domestic stressed assets to foreign investors noting that the current economic scenario would offer “fantastic valuations” to potential foreign investors besides access to a dedicated workforce and a large domestic market.

At a conference organised by FICCI, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said while the number of distressed assets in India may not be as large as many expect, it was still a significant market that foreign investors should take note of. He said SBI would be willing to join hands with potential investors acting as their local partners.

Sunil Mehta, CEO, Indian Banks’ Association, said the market for distressed assets in India offered a very good investment proposition with assets available at low valuations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.