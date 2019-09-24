Bank unions defer 2-day strike after Finance Secretary’s assurance

Following a meeting with Union Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar, the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) officer’s unions deferred the proposed two-day strike on September 26-27. Four unions of bank officers, who had threatened to protest against the consolidation of 10 state-run lenders into four, said that Kumar assured them that he will look into their concerns.

“Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar was positive in formation of a committee consisting of all concerned to address the issues arising out of the proposed merger of 10 banks including preserving the identity of all the banks. An appeal was made to us to revisit our strike call in view of the discussions. In view of the consideration of the positive and workable solution by the Finance Secretary, the 48 hours strike stands deferred. As a result, normal banking activity would not be affected,” a joint statement issued on Monday said according to PTI.

Bank unions including the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) had given a call for a pan-India strike by bank employees on September 26 and 27, 2019, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) had informed the State Bank of India (SBI).

On August 30, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the merger of several Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in order to revive and revitalise the banking sector with the objective of achieving the $5 trillion economy target. The mergers, which cut to 12 the total number of state-owned banks, from 27 in 2017, are the first since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government won re-election in May. His government has vowed to clean up the banking sector and reduce the number of state-run banks.

Sitharamam announced the merger of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India with a business of Rs 17.95 lakh crore and a network of 11,437 branches, making it the second-largest PSB in the country. She also announced the consolidation of Canara Bank with Syndicate Bank to form the third-largest PSB with a business of Rs 15.20 lakh crore. The merger of Union Bank with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will form the fourth-largest PSB with 9,609 branches. The government also announced the merger of Indian Bank with Allahabad bank with a business of Rs 8.08 lakh crore, 1.9 times of Indian Bank and covering south, north and eastern sectors.

Reacting to it, the Finance secretary had said that the government’s decision to consolidate 10 public sector banks (PSB) into four mega state-owned lenders will act as a building block for achieving USD 5 trillion economy target. “To support next level of growth, the country needed big banks. The mega merger announced on Friday aims to achieve that objective. We will now have six mega banks with enhanced capital base, size, scale and efficiency to support high growth that the country requires to break into club of middle-income nations,” PTI had quoted Kumar as saying.