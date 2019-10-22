Toggle Menu
Bank Strike Today LIVE Updates: Services partially hit as employee unions protest public sector bank mergers

Bank strike: All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) have called for the strike to protest against the recently announced bank mergers, falling deposit rates and outsourcing of jobs.

Bank employees begin nation-wide strike on Wednesday in Vadodara.

Banking operations in some parts of the country are affected as two employee-unions are observing a nation-wide strike today. Services like cash deposit and withdrawal at the counter and cheque clearances have been hit due to shortage of staff.

However, branches of public sector banks in urban areas are operational. Most of the banks including the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), have already informed customers that the strike would have minimal impact on their operations. “The membership of our bank employees in unions participating in strike is very few, so the impact of strike on banks operation will be minimal,” SBI said in a filing to stock exchanges last week.

All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) have called for the strike from 6 am on Tuesday till 6 am on Wednesday in protest against the recently announced bank mergers, falling deposit rates and outsourcing of jobs. The unions said they are opposed to outsourcing of regular banking jobs and privatisation of the banking industry. They called for an increase in recruitment of clerical and sub-staff and stringent steps to recover mounting bad loans.

Services like cash deposit and withdrawal at the counter and cheque clearances have been hit due to shortage in banking staff. Check for Bank Strike LIVE Updates here.

Bank employee union members protest in Bengaluru

Members of All India Bank Employees Association and  Bank Employees Federation of India, protest against the proposed merger of Public sector banks in Bengaluru.(Photos: ANI)

“The government’s decision is most unfortunate and totally unwarranted. All the banks which are facing closures, namely Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank Syndicate Bank, Corporation Bank, United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce are well performing banks and have been greatly contributing to the nation’s economic development,” said a joint statement from central trade unions.

In the absence of any positive outcome in the meeting called by Chief Labour Commissioner, it has been decided to go ahead with the strike, AIBEA General Secretary C H Vekatachalam said. The meeting held before Chief Labour Commissioner between representatives of Indian Banks’ Association and unions failed to reach to a common ground.

“Hence our call for strike stands. We exhort all our unions and members all over the country to go ahead with the strike,” he said.

